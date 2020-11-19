1/
Jacqueline Eve Briley McCommons
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jacqueline's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jacqueline Eve Briley McCommons
December 24, 1940 - November 15, 2020
Cochran, Georgia - Jaqueline Eve Briley McCommons, 79, of Cochran, Ga., passed away Sunday, November, 15, 2020 at her residence. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday, November 19, 2020 at First Baptist Church of Haynesville with Rev. David Fisher officiating.
Mrs. McCommons was a native of Pulaski County, Ga. and a member of First Baptist Church of Haynesville. She was a retired L. P. N., having worked with Home Health. She graduated from nursing school at Emory University Hospital. Jacque was preceded in death by her husband, Neal Iralen McCommons and daughter, Angela McCommons.
Survivors include her son, Jeffery (Amanda) McCommons of Hawkinsville, Ga.; daughter, Jill Dupree of Hawkinsville, Ga.; sister, Mary Jo Horne of Montgomery, Alabama; 7 grandchildren, Christopher Dupree, Amber McCommons, Earl Dupree, Brett Kilgore, Jacob McCommons, Brinly Kilgore, Shaina Kilgore; two great-grandchildren, Brooklin and Conner Dupree.
Clark Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Please sign the online register at www.clarkfuneralhawkinsville.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
19
Celebration of Life
03:00 PM
First Baptist Church of Haynesville
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Clark Funeral Home
142 Commerce St
Hawkinsville, GA 31036
(478) 783-1471
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Macon Telegraph

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved