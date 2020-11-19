Jacqueline Eve Briley McCommons
December 24, 1940 - November 15, 2020
Cochran, Georgia - Jaqueline Eve Briley McCommons, 79, of Cochran, Ga., passed away Sunday, November, 15, 2020 at her residence. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday, November 19, 2020 at First Baptist Church of Haynesville with Rev. David Fisher officiating.
Mrs. McCommons was a native of Pulaski County, Ga. and a member of First Baptist Church of Haynesville. She was a retired L. P. N., having worked with Home Health. She graduated from nursing school at Emory University Hospital. Jacque was preceded in death by her husband, Neal Iralen McCommons and daughter, Angela McCommons.
Survivors include her son, Jeffery (Amanda) McCommons of Hawkinsville, Ga.; daughter, Jill Dupree of Hawkinsville, Ga.; sister, Mary Jo Horne of Montgomery, Alabama; 7 grandchildren, Christopher Dupree, Amber McCommons, Earl Dupree, Brett Kilgore, Jacob McCommons, Brinly Kilgore, Shaina Kilgore; two great-grandchildren, Brooklin and Conner Dupree.
Clark Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
