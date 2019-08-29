Jacqueline Smith
December 20, 1956 - August 26, 2019
Warner Robins, GA- Celebration of life for Mrs. Jacqueline Smith will be held at 2:00 PM Friday August 30, 2019 at First Baptist Church (210 Garmon Street Warner Robins, GA).
Visitation will be held Thursday August 29, 2019 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Nelson's Memorial Mortuary Chapel.
She leaves to cherish her memories: her mother Willie Maude Lumpkin; sons Seanon (Vernissha) Dinkins, and Xavier Smith; daughters Sharnae Smith, Shardae Smith, and Shamica Smith; 13 grandchildren; brothers Jerry (Celia) Smith, Leonard (Sandra) Smith, Johnny Smith, Robert Smith, Calvin (Prapa) Lumpkin, and "adopted brother" Paul Harris; sisters Donna (Mathis) Chatfield, Maureen (Albert) Holliday, Christine (Erwin) Oliver, Edna (Monté) Williams and Jennie Mae Smith; sister-in-law Annie Ruth Smith; "adopted sister" Josephine Burke; Uncle C.J (Dorothy) Davis; aunt Clara Fambro; many nieces and nephews and a host of other relatives and friends.
