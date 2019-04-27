Jacquelyn "Jackie" Bullard Peterson
April 9, 1928 - April 25, 2019
Atlanta , GA- Jacquelyn "Jackie" Bullard Peterson, 91, passed away Thursday, April 25, 2019. A graveside service will be held Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 2:00pm in Macon Memorial Park Cemetery with Dr. Baxter Hurley officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Forest Hills United Methodist Church, Building Fund, 1217 Forest Hill Rd, Macon, 31210 or a .
Jackie was born in Macon, Georgia to the late B.M. Bullard and Myrtle Tapley Bullard and was preceded in death by her husband Carl Peterson, Jr. She retired from the Bibb County Board of Education. Jackie was a member of Forest Hills United Methodist Church where she was active with the Grace Bible Class, the Dorcas Circle and the Good Timer's Ministry. She was also a member of the Nathaniel Macon Chapter DAR, and UDC Sidney Lanier Chapter #25.
Jackie is survived by her son, Stephen Carl Peterson; grandchildren, Stephanie Peterson Kirk (Dano), and Stephen Carl Peterson, Jr. (Fabiana); great grandson, Liam Kirk; and sister-in-law, Beulah Peterson.
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 27, 2019