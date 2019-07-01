Jacquelyn "Jackie" Creech Thompson
April 30, 1939 - June 28, 2019
Macon, GA- Jacquelyn "Jackie" Creech Thompson, 80, of Macon, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 28, 2019 with her loving family by her side at Pine Pointe Hospice. A celebration of her life will be held on Tuesday, July 2, at 2:00 PM in the chapel of FairHaven Funeral Home, 4989 Mt. Pleasant Church Rd. with the Reverend Wayne Anthony officiating. The family will have a time of visitation one hour prior to the service time at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Glen Haven Cemetery.
Jackie was born and raised in Jeff Davis County, Georgia. She spoke fondly of her childhood memories where she would roller skate on the sidewalks, go fishing down at the railroad trestle, or head out of town to proudly play the drums in her high school marching band, always scoring superior marks. She attended college at South Georgia College in Douglas, Georgia. Later, she married and moved to Macon where she was a homemaker and devoted mother to her four children. Jackie enjoyed spending quiet time tending her garden that was usually planted with the help of her sons. She never met a stranger and could strike up a conversation with anyone. Jackie enjoyed cooking, reading and going to dinner with her friends. She cherished the time she spent with her grandchildren and her extended family. She had a strong faith in her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, where she was always gave all praise and glory to Him in good times and in bad.
Jackie was preceded in death by her sons, Tony Thompson, Greg Thompson, and Todd Thompson; father, Lamar Creech; and mother, Jurelle Jones Greer.
Jackie is survived by her daughter, Paige Stephens (Gene); grandchildren, Andrew Stephens, Madelyn Stephens, Justin Thompson, and Jared Thompson; one great-grandchild; and her sister, Jean Cook.
The family will graciously accept flowers or donations can be made in Jackie's honor to, Liberty United Methodist Church, 6511 Houston Rd. Macon, GA. 31216.
Published in The Telegraph on July 1, 2019