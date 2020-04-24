Jacquelyn "Jackie" Elder Moore
June 15, 1930 - April 21, 2020
Macon, GA- Jacquelyn "Jackie" Elder Moore, 89, died Tuesday, April 21, 2020. Rev. Joe McDaniel will officiate a private graveside service on Sunday, April 26, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Macon Memorial Park Cemetery, and a celebration of life will follow at a later date.
A native of Bibb County, Mrs. Moore was the daughter of the late Rev. Roland Elder and Dorothy Bliss Elder. She was predeceased by her husband of 59 years, Singleton Moore, Jr., infant son Gary Moore, sister, Virginia Blalock, and brother, Charles Elder.
Jackie graduated from Miller High School and worked at the C&S Bank; Willingham High School; Winship, Clisby, and Springdale Elementary Schools; and Stratford Academy. She was a devoted member of Tabernacle Baptist Church, where she taught Sunday School for many years and sang in the choir. She loved our Lord Jesus Christ and served Him faithfully.
Jackie is survived by daughters Lyn (Steve) Wooley of Macon and Lisa (Steve) Almond of Cumming. Left to cherish memories of their Nana are 6 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren, including Whitney (Todd) Thrasher and children Brooks and Hadley of Roswell; Mark (Ashley) Wooley and children Connor, Haylee and Carson of Macon; Rachel (Kevin) Davis and son Elliot of Macon; Brent (Dana) Almond and daughter Dylan of Franklin, Tennessee; Anna Claire (Zach) Mericle and sons Hudson and Hendrix of Mabelton; and David (Emily) Wooley and daughters Ella Kate and Maggie of Macon. Jackie is also survived by sister-in-law Virginia Elder and niece Nancy (Billy) Cleveland, both of Auburn, Alabama.
Jackie's family deeply appreciates the loving care provided by Christine Denmark and by Baptist Village Plantation Suites, Heartland Hospice and Pine Pointe Hospice. For those wishing to honor Jackie's memory, the family suggests contributions to any of the above organizations or the .
Visit www.maconmp.com to express condolences.
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery has charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for Jacquelyn "Jackie" Elder Moore
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 24, 2020