Jacquelyn "Jackie" Haynes Wilbourne
August 31, 1926 - August 23, 2019
Warner Robins, Georgia - Jacquelyn "Jackie" Haynes Wilbourne, 92, died on Friday, August 23, 2019, in the loving presence of her family. Jackie was born on August 31, 1926, in Thomaston, Georgia, to the late John Robert Haynes and Virginia Mims Haynes. After graduating from Whittle School in Macon, Georgia, Jackie and her mother operated a tourist home and provided respite for many World War II soldiers. Jackie later graduated from Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton, Florida. Jackie's long work career included many years of government service from the Pentagon in Washington, DC, to Robins Air Force Base in Warner Robins, Georgia, where she retired. Jackie even became a certified SCUBA diver and was an active member of the Robins SCUBA Club where she and her loving husband, Jack, made eternal friendships. Her retirement years were rich with countless RV expeditions with her Jack. Standing at barely 5 feet tall, Jackie mostly served as head navigator on their much anticipated trips but when duty called, she proudly took the wheel herself on occasion. J&J just couldn't wait to get back "On the Road Again." Their wanderlust was contagious and they would often recruit family and friends to come along for the ride.
Jackie is survived by her husband, Jack; her brother, John Haynes (wife, Ann); her son, Mark Roberts (wife, Dawn); her niece, Joanna Finch (husband, Kevin); great niece, Emilie; and great nephew, Brennen; her nephew, Rob Haynes; stepchildren, Jeff Wilbourne (wife, Camille), Terry Wilbourne (wife, Sherrie), and Jeanie Coalson; many step grand and great grandchildren; and many cousins, friends and neighbors.
Visitation will be Monday, August 26, 2019, from 2:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home with a memorial service celebrating the life of Mrs. Wilbourne immediately following in the chapel of McCullough Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests memorial donations be given in memory of Jacquelyn "Jackie" Haynes Wilbourne to the .
