Jacquelyn Mayo Perry
June 14, 1926 - April 1, 2020
Macon, GA- Jacquelyn Mayo Perry, passed away on Wednesday, April 1, 2020. Services will be private for the family only. Burial will be in Northview Cemetery in Dublin. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Highland Hills Baptist Church, 1370 Briarcliff Road, Macon, Georgia 31211.
Mrs. Perry was born in Hawkinsville, Georgia to the late William Gordon Mayo and Lillian Smith Mayo. She is preceded in death by her brothers, William Elmer Mayo and Otis R. Mayo; sisters, Dorothy Mayo Cullpepper and Mary Mayo Whitaker. Mrs. Perry attended Hawkinsville High School and graduated from Talladega High School in Talladega, Alabama. She then graduated St. Vincent's Hospital School of Nursing in Birmingham, Alabama. Mrs. Perry was a retired Registered Nurse and homemaker. She worked in the office of Dr. John Paul Jones for 21 years. Mrs. Perry was a former member of the Macon Exchangettes Club, Nathaniel Macon Chapter DAR, and the Sidney Lanier Chapter UDC and was a member of Highland Hills Baptist Church. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend.
Left to cherish her memory is her husband, Ned J. Perry of Macon; children, Lynn E. Springer (Fred) of Fayetteville, and Andrew N. Perry (Lisa) of Colorado Springs, CO; grandson, John Wesley Berry III of Atlanta; and brother, Alton R. Mayo of Cincinnati, OH; several nieces and nephews.
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 3, 2020