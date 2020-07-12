Jacquelyn Modena Walker
July 26, 1926 - July 11, 2020
Macon, Georgia- Jacquelyn Modena Walker, 93, of Macon, Georgia passed away Saturday, July 11, 2020. A graveside service will be held Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in Riverside Cemetery entering thru the North Gate.
Born in Macon, Georgia, she was the daughter of the late Joseph Modena and Hazel Crissey Wilkinson. She was the widow of John Walker.
Mrs. Walker was a member of the Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, and was a retired manager with the Kroger Company.
She is survived by her daughter, Sherry Cofer Dalton and Son, Richard Cofer.
