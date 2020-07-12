1/1
Jacquelyn Modena Walker
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jacquelyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jacquelyn Modena Walker
July 26, 1926 - July 11, 2020
Macon, Georgia- Jacquelyn Modena Walker, 93, of Macon, Georgia passed away Saturday, July 11, 2020. A graveside service will be held Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in Riverside Cemetery entering thru the North Gate.
Born in Macon, Georgia, she was the daughter of the late Joseph Modena and Hazel Crissey Wilkinson. She was the widow of John Walker.
Mrs. Walker was a member of the Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, and was a retired manager with the Kroger Company.
She is survived by her daughter, Sherry Cofer Dalton and Son, Richard Cofer.
Friends may sign the online register at www.fairhavenmacon.com.
Fairhaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services has charge of arra


View the online memorial for Jacquelyn Modena Walker



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
14
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Riverside Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
4989 Mount Pleasant Church Rd.
Macon, GA 31216
(478) 788-2929
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Macon Telegraph

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved