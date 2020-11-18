Jacquelyn Pitts Webb
March 7, 2020 - November 7, 2020
Macon, Georgia - Jacquelyn Pitts Webb was born in Macon to the parentage of Vernon S. Sr., and Wana Lee Shelly Pitts. She was educated in the Bibb County School System and graduated from Morris Brown College. She served in the United States Army and worked for the Georgia Department of Health and Human Services.
Survivors include: siblings, Sandra Pitts Clark, Vernon S. Pitts, Jr., Donald Pitts, David Walker and Terry Jones.
Private (family only) services are 11:00 AM Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Hutchings Funeral Home, Inc. with burial in the Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Milledgeville, GA. In lieu of flowers donations in Jacquelyn's name can be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Masks and social distancing are required.