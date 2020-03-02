James A. McMahon
June 23, 1934 - February 29, 2020
Macon, GA- James A. McMahon of Macon, Georgia died on Saturday, February 29, 2020. A rosary will be held at Snow's Memorial Chapel, Cherry Street at 6:00 PM on Friday, March 6, 2020. Visitation will be held after the rosary. Jim's funeral mass will be concelebrated by Fr. Scott Winchel and Fr. John Wright at 11:00 AM on March 7, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Macon. Inurnment will be held at Macon Memorial Park Cemetery on Saturday after the Mass. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church, 830 Poplar Macon, Georgia 31201.
Born on a farm outside of Plainview, Nebraska on June 23, 1934, Jim was the son of Edward and Alice McMahon. Jim is survived by his wife of 64 years, Genevieve Rose McMahon; his children Debbie, Mike (Livia), Mark (Mary), Charyl (Ray), and Joel; his seven grandchildren: Ryan (Lexie), Alecia, Ben, Erica, Sean, JR, and Dylan; and his sisters Rita, Barbara, Helen, Elizabeth, and Charlotte. He was preceded in death by his sister Sarah and his brother John
Jim graduated from Plainview High School at the age of 16, attended Wayne State College in Wayne, Nebraska. He worked for Equifax Services for 39 years, retiring in 1995. Jim was an active member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and exercised regularly at the Macon Wellness Center. He was a longtime member of Riverside Golf and Country Club and served many years on the board of Hospice of Central Georgia.
Jim was a passionate bridge player, huge football fan, and an inspirational athlete, completing nearly 200 5K road races in the last six years. He died doing what he loved, running a race, with the finish line in sight. He was a faithful son, a loving husband, and giving father. He will be missed.
Arrangements are handled by Snows Memorial Chapel, Cherry Street, Macon, Georgia.
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 2, 2020