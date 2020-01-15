James A. Purvis, Jr.
May 22, 1928 - January 14, 2020
Juliette, GA- James Alton Purvis, Jr. of Juliette, died Tuesday, January 14, 2020.
The funeral service will be held in the chapel of Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home at 11 am Thursday with the Rev. Steve Waldorf officiating. Interment will follow in Macon Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends Thursday from 10 am until 11 am at Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home and may be contacted at the residence.
Mr. Purvis was born in Cedar Grove to the late James Purvis and the late Flora Ann Adams Purvis. He lived most of his life in Macon where he was a member of Riverside United Methodist Church and the Exchange Club. Mr. Purvis graduated from Lanier High School in 1946. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1946 to 1948. Mr. Purvis graduated from Georgia Tech in 1961 and began working with Atlanta Gas Light Company. He then went to work as a Consulator for the H.E.C. Co. for 12 years and retired in 1992. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Fleta Price Purvis; his son, Jim "Jimbo" Purvis, III; and two sisters, Evelyn Bradley and Jean Cannon.
Mr. Purvis is survived by his son, Michael W. Purvis; a granddaughter, Michelle O'Dillon and her husband Michael; two great-granddaughters, Layla and Ember; and many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make memorial contributions to Riverside United Methodist Church, 735 Pierce Ave, Macon, GA 31204 or to the Methodist Children's Home, 304 Pierce Ave., Macon, GA 31204. You may share your condolences by visiting Macon Memorial Park's website at www.maconmp.com.
Published in The Telegraph on Jan. 15, 2020