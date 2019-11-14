Dr. James A. Vaughns
January 22, 1948 - November 8, 2019
Centerville, GA- Home-Going service for Dr. James A. Vaughns will be held Friday November 15, 2019 at 11:00 AM at First Baptist Church (210 Garmon St Warner Robins, GA 30193).
Dr. Vaughns leaves to cherish his memories to his devoted wife, Ina; Children: Larry McGhee (Sandra), Angela Vaughns-Mills (Willie), Cammie Vaughns-King (Victor), Marcus Curry, James Vaughns, II, Dr. Milanda Curry-Penn (Michael); Grandchildren, Great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held Thursday November 14, 2019 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Nelson's Memorial Mortuary Chapel.
Published in The Telegraph on Nov. 14, 2019