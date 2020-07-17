James B. Dorsey
Dec. 2, 1924 - Jul. 14, 2020
Macon, GA- James B. Dorsey, 95, died Tuesday, July 14, 2020. A celebration of his life with military honors, will be held on Saturday, July 18, at 11 o'clock, in the chapel of Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home. Family will receive friends for the hour prior to service. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Salvation Army.
MSgt. (Ret) USAF Dorsey was born in Henderson, North Carolina and was a graduate of Vance County High School. Dorsey served his country for over 30 years, in both the US Navy, and the US Air Force. He was a veteran of World War II, the Korean War, and the Vietnam War. Mr. Dorsey was a regular attendant of Shurlington United Methodist Church, and a member of the VFW in Macon, as well as the DAV. He retired from RAFB civil service as a Jet Aircraft Superintendent.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 49 years, Sylvia L. Dorsey, in 2016, 2 brothers, 1 sister, and a niece.
Survivors include his son, Jim (Bunnie) Schmitt; grandson, Jamie (Caroline) Schmitt; granddaughter, Sarah Ann (Scott) Anderson; great grandson, Tate Schmitt; nephew, Donald Dorsey; niece, Kathy Overton.
