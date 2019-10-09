|
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
View Map
Hart's Mortuary and Crematory
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
2:00 PM
Vineville United Methodist Church
Dr. James "Jim" Benedict Hall, III
July 22, 1941 - October 8, 2019
Macon, GA- Dr. James "Jim" Benedict Hall, III, died peacefully at Pine Pointe Hospice in Macon, Georgia, Tuesday, October 8, 2019, surrounded by loved ones. Funeral services will be held at 2:00PM Friday, October 11, 2019, at Vineville United Methodist Church with Dr. Jimmy Asbell officiating. Burial will be private at Riverside Cemetery. The family will greet friends Thursday from 4:00PM to 6:00PM at Hart's at the Cupola. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Dr. James Benedict Hall Scholarship Fund at Georgia Health Sciences Foundation, c/o Dental College of Georgia at Augusta University, 1120 15th Street-FI-1000, Augusta, GA 30912; or Vineville United Methodist Church, 2045 Vineville Avenue, Macon, GA 31204.
James is survived by his wife of 55 years, Beverly Cross Hall; his two daughters, Dr. Jennifer Elaine Hall of Sea Island, Georgia, and Allison Hall Jackson (Carey) of Hartwell, Georgia; and two granddaughters, Mary Elizabeth Jackson and Catherine Elaine Jackson, both of Hartwell. He is also survived by his two brothers, William Deck Hall (Joy) of Macon, and Thomas Lewis Hall of Orlando, Florida.
Jim Hall was born in Macon, Georgia on July 22, 1941 to Jane Favors Hall and James Benedict Hall, Jr., who preceded him in death. When he was in elementary school, his family moved to Panama City, Florida. He graduated from Bay County High School and went on to attend Mercer University, where he was a member of Alpha Tau Omega fraternity. After graduating from Mercer in 1963, he entered Northwestern University Dental School where he joined Delta Sigma Delta fraternity. While attending Northwestern, he worked in research for the American Dental Association. He received his DDS degree from Northwestern in 1967 and went on to complete a residency in Pediatric dentistry at Children's Memorial Hospital in Chicago, Illinois. Upon completion of his residency in 1969, he served as captain in the United States Army in Fort Hood, Texas, where he served as the director of the Dependent Dental Clinic. At the conclusion of his service, he was awarded the United States Army Commendation Medal.
Jim practiced pediatric dentistry in Atlanta, Georgia for two years prior to moving to Macon, Georgia where he continued a private pediatric dental practice for the next 45 years. He was passionate about providing optimal care for all children.
He was a member of the American Dental Association, The Georgia Dental Association and Central District Dental Society. He served as secretary treasurer, vice president, and president of the Georgia Dental Association, as well as, The Georgia Society of Pediatric Dentistry. He was a member of the Georgia Society of Dentistry for Children and served as President, Vice-President, and Secretary-treasurer. He was a member of the American Society of Hospital Dentists, The Pierre Fauchard Academy and The Georgia Academy of Practice Management. He received the Presidential Commendation Award from the Georgia Dental Association, was an honorable Fellow of the American College of Dentists, a fellow of the International College of Dentists, a certificate of merit from the American Society of Dentistry for Children. He also received the Bibb County Medical Society's Citizen of the Year award in 2013.
He served on the Stratford Board of Trustees for 14 years and was Chairman of the Board from 1984-1986. He was a member of the Macon Rotary Club and a member of the Allen Sanders Sunday School Class at Vineville United Methodist Church.
He wrote numerous articles for multiple professional publications as well as lectured for the many professional organizations of which he was a member.
Please visit www.hartsmort.com to express condolences.
Hart's at the Cupola, Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center, 6324 Peake Rd, Macon, GA 31210 has charge of the arrangements.
View the online memorial for Dr. James "Jim" Benedict Hall, III
Published in The Telegraph from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019
