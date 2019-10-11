Dr. James Benedict "Jim" Hall III (1941 - 2019)
Service Information
Hart's Mortuary and Crematory
6324 Peake Road
Macon, GA
31210
(478)-746-4322
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Hart's Mortuary and Crematory
6324 Peake Road
Macon, GA 31210
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
2:00 PM
Vineville United Methodist Church
Obituary
Dr. James "Jim" Benedict Hall, III
July 22, 1941 - October 6, 2019
Macon, GA- Dr. James "Jim" Benedict Hall, III, died peacefully at Pine Pointe Hospice in Macon, Georgia, Tuesday, October 8, 2019, surrounded by loved ones. Funeral services will be held at 2:00PM Friday, October 11, 2019, at Vineville United Methodist Church with Dr. Jimmy Asbell officiating. Burial will be private at Riverside Cemetery. The family will greet friends Thursday from 4:00PM to 6:00PM at Hart's at the Cupola. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Dr. James Benedict Hall Scholarship Fund at Georgia Health Sciences Foundation, c/o Dental College of Georgia at Augusta University, 1120 15th Street-FI-1000, Augusta, GA 30912; or Vineville United Methodist Church, 2045 Vineville Avenue, Macon, GA 31204.
Hart's at the Cupola, Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center, 6324 Peake Rd, Macon, GA 31210 has charge of the arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph on Oct. 11, 2019
