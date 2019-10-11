Dr. James "Jim" Benedict Hall, III
July 22, 1941 - October 6, 2019
Macon, GA- Dr. James "Jim" Benedict Hall, III, died peacefully at Pine Pointe Hospice in Macon, Georgia, Tuesday, October 8, 2019, surrounded by loved ones. Funeral services will be held at 2:00PM Friday, October 11, 2019, at Vineville United Methodist Church with Dr. Jimmy Asbell officiating. Burial will be private at Riverside Cemetery. The family will greet friends Thursday from 4:00PM to 6:00PM at Hart's at the Cupola. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Dr. James Benedict Hall Scholarship Fund at Georgia Health Sciences Foundation, c/o Dental College of Georgia at Augusta University, 1120 15th Street-FI-1000, Augusta, GA 30912; or Vineville United Methodist Church, 2045 Vineville Avenue, Macon, GA 31204.
