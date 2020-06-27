James Brian Steen
1960 - 2020
James Brian Steen
Gordon, Georgia- Graveside funeral services for James Brian Steen, age 59 will be held at 11:00 A.M. Saturday, June 27, 2020 at a private cemetery on New Haven Church Road. Mr. Boyd Eaton will officiate.
Mr. Steen was born August 10, 1960 in Toccoa, Georgia. He was the son of the late Samuel Joseph and Sarah Elizabeth Martin Steen. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Stephen Steen. He was employed with Georgia Power Company. Mr. Steen passed away Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at the Medical Center of Navicent Health in Macon.
Mr. Steen is survived by his loving wife, Angela Sardinea Steen of Gordon, 3 sons, Russell Steen of Madison, WI, Charles Kiki Steen of Pulaski NY, and Jeremy Steen of Snellville, a stepson, Boyd Eaton of Bay City, TX, a stepdaughter, Dominicia Grant of Bay City, TX, a sister, Patty Trinkle and brother-in-law, Michael Trinkle of Jasper, and several grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
The family will receive friends Saturday, June 27, 2020 from 9:00 A.M. until 10:00 A.M. at the funeral home.
Couey-Reece-Stanley Funeral Home of Gordon has charge of funeral arrangements. To sign the online register book please visit coueyreecestanley.com


Published in The Telegraph on Jun. 27, 2020.
