James C. Jones Sr. (1951 - 2019)
  • "Rachael and family, Our hearts hurt with yours. Please..."
    - Alison Evans, CEO The Methodist Home
  • "To the JONES family you all are in our prays during your..."
    - RAY & Tiney Jackson
  • "I love you, you were the best dad one could have. I know..."
    - Venus Jones Dickerson
  • "Please accept our condolences on the loss of your loved..."
  • "Our deepest sympathy in the loss of your loved one. May..."
    - The Maddox Family
Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Macon
3275 Pio Nono Avenue
Macon, GA
31206
(478)-788-1234
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Obituary
James C Jones Sr.
August 23, 1951 - April 30, 2019
Macon, GA- It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Mr. James Jones Sr. Funeral Services will be held Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at 11:00 AM in the chapel of Richard R Robinson Funeral Home located at 3275 Pio Nono Ave Macon, GA 31206. Pastor Rostlon Mondaizie will officiate. He leaves to cherish his memories his wife Cynthia Jones, his daughters, Rachael Jones and Venus Dickerson and his son, James Jones Jr. Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph on May 5, 2019
