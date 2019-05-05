James C Jones Sr.
August 23, 1951 - April 30, 2019
Macon, GA- It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Mr. James Jones Sr. Funeral Services will be held Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at 11:00 AM in the chapel of Richard R Robinson Funeral Home located at 3275 Pio Nono Ave Macon, GA 31206. Pastor Rostlon Mondaizie will officiate. He leaves to cherish his memories his wife Cynthia Jones, his daughters, Rachael Jones and Venus Dickerson and his son, James Jones Jr. Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on May 5, 2019