James Carl Varnedore
April 4, 1940 - March 7, 2020
Warner Robins, Georgia- James Carl Varnedore joined his wife, Mary, in Heaven on Saturday, March 7, 2020. He was 79 years old. Born in Douglas, Georgia, Carl was the son of the late James and Idel Varnedore. He was a Coffee County High School graduate before serving his country in the United States Air Force for four years. Carl married the love of his life on July 9, 1963, and together they made Warner Robins their permanent home. He worked as an aircraft mechanic on Robins Air Force Base for 30 years before his retirement. His favorite pastimes included working on engines, joking around, going on walks, and hunting and fishing. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, son, and friend, whose memory will be treasured by many.
In addition to his parents, Carl was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Mary Lee Varnedore, and sisters, Irma Morgan and Betty Knowles.
Carl is survived by his sons, Timothy Varnedore of Warner Robins and James A. Varnedore (Susan) of Roanoke Rapids, North Carolina; daughter, Pamela Fite (Jeff) of Warner Robins; six grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; sisters, Bonita Taft (Edison) and Barbara Powell, all of Douglas.
Visitation will be Tuesday, March 10, 2020, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. A funeral service celebrating the life of Mr. Varnedore will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, in the chapel of McCullough Funeral Home. Afterward, Mr. Varnedore will be laid to rest in Magnolia Park Cemetery with military honors.
Go to www.mcculloughfh.com to sign the Online Registry for the family. McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements.
View the online memorial for James Carl Varnedore
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 9, 2020