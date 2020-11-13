James Carroll "Jim" Moore Sr.September 26, 1948 - November 11, 2020Fort Valley, Georgia - Roberta O. Jacklin, 89, died unexpectedly at her home on Monday, November 9, 2020. Services will be held on Saturday, November 14, 2020, at Chamlee Memorial Baptist Church, 1502 Knoxville Street in Fort Valley, with visitation beginning at 10:00 AM followed by funeral service at 11:00 AM. Mrs. Jacklin will be laid to rest in Oaklawn Cemetery. Rev. Bryan McPherson will officiate.Born in Greenville, Missouri, to the late Robert and Eula Sheets Osborn, Mrs. Jacklin received her PHD from Cornell University and there met her beloved husband of 58 years, the late Dr. Stanley William Jacklin. They settled in Fort Valley where she taught at Peach County High School for many years. Many of her former students have expressed their gratitude for her guidance and positive impact she had on so many lives. She walked daily with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, as was evidenced by her loving and caring spirit. It was important for her to help others and she donated to various charities. She was an active member of Fort Valley United Methodist Church for many years before attending Chamlee Memorial Baptist Church.Mrs. Jacklin will be greatly missed by her family including her sons, Charles Jacklin (Angie), Victor Jacklin (Kim), and Clinton Jacklin (Seongrye Park); grandchildren, Jonathan, William, Deborah and Sophia; sisters, Jane Becker and Leona Engle; and a brother, John Osborn.In lieu of flowers, family requests donations to Samaritan's Purse designated to help veterans. Rooks Funeral Home in Fort Valley is in charge of arrangements.