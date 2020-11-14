1/1
James Carroll "Jim" Moore Sr.
1948 - 2020
September 26, 1948 - November 11, 2020
Fort Valley, Georgia - James Carroll "Jim" Moore Sr. , 72, died Wednesday, November 11, 2020. Services will be held on Saturday, November 14, 2020, with visitation beginning at 2:00 PM at Rooks Funeral Home, 213 West Church Street in Fort Valley. Graveside services will follow at 3:00 PM at Oaklawn Cemetery with Rev. Russ Bozeman officiating.
Born in Greenwich, Connecticut, to the late Oddest C. Moore and Nancy J. Moore, Jim was a mechanic and drove a truck for TG & Y. He was devoted to his family, and made many sacrifices in order to provide for their needs. He also enjoyed his donkeys.
Survivors include his wife of 54 years, Adaline; their children, JC (Amanda), Ray (Cynthia), Dottie, and John (Erin); grandchildren, Jeffrey, Ashley (Andrew). Krista, Jacob, Nicholas, Mallory, Massey, Andrew, Grace, and Whitney; and great grandchildren, Gwen and Robbie.
Rooks Funeral Home in Fort Valley is in charge of arrangements.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
