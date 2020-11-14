James Carroll "Jim" Moore Sr.

September 26, 1948 - November 11, 2020

Fort Valley, Georgia - James Carroll "Jim" Moore Sr. , 72, died Wednesday, November 11, 2020. Services will be held on Saturday, November 14, 2020, with visitation beginning at 2:00 PM at Rooks Funeral Home, 213 West Church Street in Fort Valley. Graveside services will follow at 3:00 PM at Oaklawn Cemetery with Rev. Russ Bozeman officiating.

Born in Greenwich, Connecticut, to the late Oddest C. Moore and Nancy J. Moore, Jim was a mechanic and drove a truck for TG & Y. He was devoted to his family, and made many sacrifices in order to provide for their needs. He also enjoyed his donkeys.

Survivors include his wife of 54 years, Adaline; their children, JC (Amanda), Ray (Cynthia), Dottie, and John (Erin); grandchildren, Jeffrey, Ashley (Andrew). Krista, Jacob, Nicholas, Mallory, Massey, Andrew, Grace, and Whitney; and great grandchildren, Gwen and Robbie.

Rooks Funeral Home in Fort Valley is in charge of arrangements.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store