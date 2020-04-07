James "Jim" Carter Conner
March 8, 1942 - April 5, 2020
Juliette, GA- James "Jim" Carter Conner, 78, passed away on Sunday, April 5, 2020. A private graveside service will be held on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 with the Rev. Jimmy Corbitt officiating at Macon Memorial Park Cemetery.
Jim was born in Macon, Georgia to the late Kenneth Preston Conner and Lois Ruth Carter Smith. He was preceded in death by his brother, Steve Nichols. Jim was retired from Georgia Farm Bureau with thirty years of service. He served his country in the United States Army and retired from the National Guard as Master Sergeant. He was a proud member of the National Rifle Association and he was avid fan of old cars and Volkswagens. Jim was a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle.
He is survived by his wife, Elaine Fears Conner of Juliette, daughter, Susan Denise Conner of Lizella, granddaughter, Macy Marie Amos of Lizella, sister, Joyce Conner (Art) Radiches of Jacksonville, FL, nephew, great nephew and cousins, his two fur babies, Molly and Patches.
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 7, 2020