March 13, 1947 - April 2, 2019
Juliette, GA- James C. Hammond passed away April 2, 2019. Cason was born in Savannah, GA to the late Dewey and Beatrice Hammond. He served in Vietnam with the United States Air Force and received the Distinguished Flying Cross while participating in Operation Blind Bat. After returning to Juliette, he began his 41 year career as an electrician with Davis Electric before retiring from Macon Power in 2011. Cason married the love of his life, Gloria Quick, in 1971 and to their delightful surprise produced three wonderful children, Michelle (Eddie) Mason, Greg Hammond, and Jason Lamar Hammond who preceded his father in death. Cason and Gloria were blessed with five wonderful grandchildren, Jessica (Corey) Schwartz, Summer Lancaster, Seth Hammond, Autumn Hammond, and Hunter Mason along with many nieces, nephews, and friends who loved coming to their house to relax on the front porch. As Cason would say...what's said on the front porch, stays on the front porch!
Visitation with the family will be held on Friday, April 5th from 1pm to 3pm at New Beginning Church located at 1883 Juliette Road in Forsyth. Funeral services will begin at 3pm at the church. Burial will follow at Juliette United Methodist Church.
Flowers are appreciated, but donations can be made to The Disabled Veterans, The Paralyzed Veterans, and to the American Legion.
Please visit www.monroecountymemorialchapel.com to express tributes.
Monroe County Memorial Chapel has charge of arrangements.
