James "Jimmy" Casteel Davis, Jr.
July 05, 1968 - November 9, 2019
Warner Robins, Georgia- Jimmy Davis passed away unexpectedly at Houston Medical Center on Saturday, November 9, 2019. He was 51 years old. The son of the late James Casteel Davis, Sr. and JoAnn Martin Davis, Jimmy was born in Macon, Georgia. He was a skilled mechanic at Pactiv for 27 years. In his free time, Jimmy enjoyed his truck and listening to country music. He also was devoted to watching the Warner Robins Demons and the Georgia Bulldogs play football. Most of all, Jimmy always put his family first and his memory will truly be treasured by all of those who loved him.
Jimmy is survived by his loving wife of 20 years, Monica Halligan Davis; children, Decoda, Marisa, Jacob, and Bryce Davis, all of Warner Robins; sister, Mary Owens (Mark) of Warner Robins; and several beloved aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Wednesday, November 13, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 14, 2019 in the chapel of McCullough Funeral Home. Afterward, Mr. Davis will be laid to rest in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens.
The family will accept flowers or donations may be given in memory of James "Jimmy" Casteel Davis, Jr. to the American Diabetes Association, 233 Peachtree Street, Harris Tower, Suite 2225, Atlanta, Georgia 30303.
Go to www.mcculloughfh.com to sign the Online Registry for the family. McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements.
View the online memorial for James "Jimmy" Casteel Davis, Jr.
Published in The Telegraph on Nov. 12, 2019