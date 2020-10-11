James Clarence MossDecember 24, 1944 - October 7, 2020Macon, GA- Services for James Clarence Moss are 12:00 PM Monday, October 12, 2020 at Hutchings Funeral Home.James Clarence Moss was born December 24, 1944 to the parentage of the late Houston Moss and Jennie Anderson Moss in Macon Georgia. He graduated from Ballard Hudson High School and was a US Army veteran receiving several commendations including a Purple Heart. At an early age he accepted Christ as his personal Savior, he was a lifetime member of Aberlena Baptist Church and served on the Senior Usher Board and the Men's Fellowship Ministry until his health declined.James was united in holy matrimony to Ella Richard Moss.James was preceded in death by his loving wife, Ella Mae Moss; brother, Houston Moss Jr; sisters, Josie Hill, Nellie Curry, Sarah Shelly and Willie Mae Moss.Survivors include: two daughters, Vanessa Braswell (Vic Finney) and Stephanie Ward (Wendell Ward); grandson, Caleb B. Thornton; step-children, Albertina Banks (Allen Banks), Daphne Parker (Nathaniel Parker), Albert Clark (Wanda Clark) and Calvin Taylor (Treenita Taylor); devoted friend, Joe Prichett.Hutchings Service