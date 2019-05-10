MSgt. James Clifton Sorrow, Jr., USAF (Ret.)
February 25, 1937 - May 8, 2019
Warner Robins, GA- James Sorrow, Jr., known to many as "Jim" or "Buddy," passed away peacefully at home on the evening of Wednesday, May 8, 2019. He was 82.
James was born in Commerce, Georgia on February 25, 1937 to the late Lillian and James Clifton Sorrow, Sr. He was a proud Vietnam Veteran with the United States Air Force from which he retired having attained the rank of Master Sergeant. Following his retirement from the military, James bravely served his community for over 22 years as a firefighter with the Warner Robins Fire Department. In 1999, he retired from the fire department with the rank of Lieutenant. James then worked alongside his daughter at Ink Spot for many years. He also enjoyed being a member of the Moose Lodge #1688 for many years. His life will always be celebrated and his family and friends will forever treasure the wonderful memories he created for them.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his great-grandson, Baby Zayden; brother, O'Dennis Sorrow; and brother-in-law, John L. Taylor.
James' memory will forever be treasured by his loving wife of 58 years, Mildred Sorrow of Warner Robins; children, James Clifton "Jay" Sorrow III of Centerville and Tina Sorrow Beckman (Michael) of Warner Robins; grandchildren, Michael Lofton, James Clifton Sorrow IV, Tyler Sorrow, Tabitha Krommes (Matt), and Madeline Beckman; great-grandchildren, Trevor Lofton and James Clifton "C.J." Sorrow V; sisters, Shirley Taylor, Mary Ann Pickard (David), and Peggy Payne (Bill); and many other loving family members.
Visitation will be Sunday, May 12, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, May 13, 2019 in the chapel of McCullough Funeral Home with Rev. Randy Toms officiating. After the service, James will be laid to rest with full military honors in Magnolia Park Cemetery.
The family will accept flowers or donations may be given in memory of James Sorrow, Jr. to the , 886 Mulberry St., Macon, GA 31201.
Published in The Telegraph on May 10, 2019