James "Joe-Joe" CollinsMacon, GA- James "Joe-Joe" Collins, 70, passed away Wednesday, September 30, 2020.Survivors includes his three children, Antonio (Rhonda) Harris, Juanavian (Rodney) Thomas and Jamillah Collins (Curtis) Patterson; four sisters, Cynthia Gilmore, Regina R. Simmons, Janice (Willie) Stephens and Pamela Moss; two brothers Edward J. Purnell and Fred Moss, Jr.; devoted friend, Barbara Jones; ten grandchildren; fifteen great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.Public Viewing will be held Wednesday, October 7, 2020 from 2 PM until 3 PM ONLY.Mr. Collins will be laid to rest on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at the Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery.Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.