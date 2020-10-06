1/1
James "Joe-joe" Collins
James "Joe-Joe" Collins
Macon, GA- James "Joe-Joe" Collins, 70, passed away Wednesday, September 30, 2020.
Survivors includes his three children, Antonio (Rhonda) Harris, Juanavian (Rodney) Thomas and Jamillah Collins (Curtis) Patterson; four sisters, Cynthia Gilmore, Regina R. Simmons, Janice (Willie) Stephens and Pamela Moss; two brothers Edward J. Purnell and Fred Moss, Jr.; devoted friend, Barbara Jones; ten grandchildren; fifteen great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Public Viewing will be held Wednesday, October 7, 2020 from 2 PM until 3 PM ONLY.
Mr. Collins will be laid to rest on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at the Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery.
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph on Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
7
Viewing
02:00 - 03:00 PM
OCT
8
Burial
Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Jones Brothers Memorial Chapel, Inc.
3035 Millerfield Road
Macon, GA 31217
(478) 743-3331
