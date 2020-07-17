1/1
James Cornelius Samples Jr.
1952 - 2020
James Cornelius Samples, Jr.
Macon, GA- Private (Family Only) Graveside services for James Cornelius Samples, Jr. will be held 2 PM, Saturday, July 18, 2020 in Cherry Blossom Memorial Gardens, Lizella. The speaker will be Everett Henderson, Sr. Mr. Samples, 67, passed away Thursday, July 9, 2020.
Public Visitation will be held Friday, July 17, 2020 from 2 to 4 PM ONLY.
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.



Published in The Telegraph on Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Jones Brothers Memorial Chapel, Inc.
JUL
18
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Cherry Blossom Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Jones Brothers Memorial Chapel, Inc.
3035 Millerfield Road
Macon, GA 31217
(478) 743-3331
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
July 16, 2020
Rest In Peace James, my best friend. I am lost for words right now. However, I would like to say I will miss our weekly telephones calls to check on each other. We've been best friends for many years. As I would always tell you, "Thanks" for being a good nurse sitter when my mother was ill and I had to work. All I had to do was call and you would be here and stay with her all day. I could work at ease because I know you was taking care of her. Mom would always ask; when have you talked to my nurse James, and tell him hello for me. You would always say before we hang up the phone, kiss mom on the forehead for you! I always thought that was funny. I'm going to miss you so much friend. Mom and I will always love you and you will never be forgotten. Until we meet again my buddy; Love and Peace. Again, RIP my dear.

Jan and (Ms. Ruth -mom)
Janice Hill-Wright
Friend
