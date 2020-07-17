Rest In Peace James, my best friend. I am lost for words right now. However, I would like to say I will miss our weekly telephones calls to check on each other. We've been best friends for many years. As I would always tell you, "Thanks" for being a good nurse sitter when my mother was ill and I had to work. All I had to do was call and you would be here and stay with her all day. I could work at ease because I know you was taking care of her. Mom would always ask; when have you talked to my nurse James, and tell him hello for me. You would always say before we hang up the phone, kiss mom on the forehead for you! I always thought that was funny. I'm going to miss you so much friend. Mom and I will always love you and you will never be forgotten. Until we meet again my buddy; Love and Peace. Again, RIP my dear.



Jan and (Ms. Ruth -mom)

Janice Hill-Wright

Friend