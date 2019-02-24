James Crawford
April 3, 1938 - February 20, 2019
Forsyth, GA- Funeral services for Mr. James Crawford, 80, will be Monday, February 25th, time 1:00PM at St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church, 591 Elbert Jackson Road, Forsyth. Burial Monroe Hills Memorial Gardens, Forsyth.
The family will receive friends Sunday evening from 7:00-8:00PM at the funeral home.
Freeman Funeral Home, Forsyth.
Freeman Funeral Home
26 Brentwood Street
Forsyth, GA 31029-1704
(478) 994-6483
Published in The Telegraph on Feb. 24, 2019