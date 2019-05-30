|
417 South Houston Lake Road
Visitation
Thursday, May 30, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
View Map
McCullough Funeral Home
417 South Houston Lake Road
Funeral service
View Map
Friday, May 31, 2019
11:00 AM
James D. Burch
October 16, 1925 - May 29, 2019
Kathleen, GA- Following a long, fruitful life of sharing the Gospel of Jesus through music, James Derward "Jim" Burch, 93, joined the heavenly choir as he passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday, May 29, 2019.
Mr. Burch was born in Dodge County, GA on October 16, 1925, to the late James Eddie and Willie Maude Davis Burch. He bravely served his country in the United States Air Force at the close of World War II. Following his military tour, he continued serving his country as a civilian on Robins Air Force Base where he worked until his retirement in 1979. In 1967, he formed The Laymen Quartet along with his brother and three other gentlemen. By the mid 1970s, The Laymen had evolved into a family group with Mr. Burch's children and later his grandchildren. He retired from singing full-time in 2001, but his legacy continues today as his great-grandchildren are now taking the stage and singing God's praises. Never afraid of hard work, he was the happiest when he was in his shop building, repairing, or tinkering. Family always came first for Mr. Burch, and he loved having his children and grandchildren close to him. He was a faithful member of Second Baptist Church of Warner Robins for nearly 70 years, and was a member of the Fishers of Men Sunday School Class. He was also a member of Tyrian Masonic Lodge #111 for more than 60 years. Mr. Burch was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Grace Patterson Burch; and his siblings, William B. Burch, Harvey E. Burch, Ernest C. Burch, and B. Raybon Burch.
Left behind to celebrate his memory are his children, Judy B. Cleghorn (Jackie) of Kathleen, D. Randall Burch (Tina) of Kathleen, and Steven J. Burch (Rena) of Fernandina Beach, FL; eight grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; his sisters, Laurine Pierce, Christine McDuffie, Mildred Powell, and Rudine Channell; loving companion, Katie Collins; and a host of extended family members and friends.
Visitation with Mr. Burch's family will be held on Thursday, May 30, 2019, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. The funeral service celebrating Mr. Burch's life will be Friday, May 31, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Second Baptist Church of Warner Robins with his grandson, Reverend Jeff Cleghorn, officiating. Following the service, Mr. Burch will be laid to rest at Magnolia Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests that memorial contributions be made to The Gideons International at www.gideons.org or Second Baptist Church Building Fund, 2504 Moody Road, Warner Robins, Georgia 31088.
McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with Mr. Burch's arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on May 30, 2019
