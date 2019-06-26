James Darrell Rogers, Sr.
May 11, 1967 - June 22, 2019
Knoxville, TN- James Darrell Rogers Sr., age 52, of Knoxville passed away suddenly on Saturday morning, June 22, 2019 at home. Darrell was a veteran of the U S Army. He enjoyed gardening and was a loving son and father. Darrell is preceded in death by his brother, Kenneth Scott Rogers. He is survived by his children, Kirsten Dannielle Rogers Kelsey, James Darrell Rogers Jr., Chance Tyler Rogers and Noah Andrew Rogers; grandchildren, Sean and Michael Kelsey; parents, Butch and Teresa Rogers. The family will receive friends from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday at the Click Funeral Home Farragut Chapel, 11915 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37934.. The family will receive friends from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 4989 Mt. Pleasant Church Rd, Macon, GA 31216. Graveside Services will be held on Friday, June 28, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens, 7070 Houston Rd, Macon, GA 31216. Reverend Clark Herring will officiate.
FairHaven Funeral Home and Click Funeral Home have charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on June 26, 2019