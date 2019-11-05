James Davis, Jr.
June 17, 1952 - November 2, 2019
Miami, FL- Miami, FL-James "Toby" Davis, Jr., 67, passed away on Saturday, November 2, 2019. The funeral service will be Saturday, November 9, 2019, 11:00AM in the Heritage Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in the Magnolia Park Cemetery. The visitation will be Friday, November 8, 2019 from 5:00PM to 7:00PM at Heritage Memorial Funeral Home.
Mr. Davis was born in Perry, Georgia to the late James Davis, Sr. and the late Katherine Brown Howard. He graduated from Perry High School and made his living as a painter. Toby had a marvelous sense of humor. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his grandparents, Nathan and Blanche Brown who raised him.
He is survived by his sons, Kevin and Torrey Davis of Miami, Florida; two grandchildren; an aunt, Beatrice Eubanks (Anthony); and several cousins.
Heritage Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Nov. 5, 2019