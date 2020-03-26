James "Nap" Davis (1946 - 2020)
Service Information
Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Macon
3275 Pio Nono Avenue
Macon, GA
31206
(478)-788-1234
Graveside service
Friday, Mar. 27, 2020
1:00 PM
Evergreen Cemetery
3000 Evergreen Drive
Macon, GA
Obituary
James "Nap" Davis
October 13, 1946 - March 22, 2020
Macon, GA- It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Mr. James "Nap" Davis. A private (Family Only) Graveside Service will be held Friday, March 27, 2020 at 1:00PM at Evergreen Cemetery located at 3000 Evergreen Drive Macon, GA. 31206. Pastor Clifford Little will officiate. He leaves to cherish his memories a devoted sister, Ms. Willie Pearl Gibson and host of other relatives and friends. Family may be contacted at 2966 Spring Meadow Drive Macon, GA. 31206. Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home & Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 26, 2020
