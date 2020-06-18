James Davis
February 3, 1936 - June 14, 2020
Macon , GA - Graveside services will be on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 12:00 PM at Woodlawn Memorial Park.
Thank you for continuing to practice social distancing while families are grieving the transitioning of their loved ones.
Services entrusted to Bentley & Sons Funeral Home, Macon.
View the online memorial for James Davis
Published in The Telegraph on Jun. 18, 2020.