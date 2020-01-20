James "Jimmy" Dennard
May 30, 1941 - January 17, 2020
Pineview, Georgia-
Mr. James "Jimmy" O. Dennard, 78, of Pineview Ga. passed away Friday January 17, 2020 at Crossview Care Center in Pineview Ga.. A Funeral Service will be held Monday January 20th, at 2:00 pm. with a Visitation beginning at 1:00 pm at Clark Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Blake Westbrook officiating, and remarks by Rev. Todd Shearin.
Mr. Dennard was a native of Wilcox County, Ga. and a member of the Baptist Faith. He was a retired Civil Service employee at Robins Air Force Base. He was a licensed Ham Radio Operator, and a member of the NRA. He was a lover of cats with his special house cat "Butterbean".
He was preceded in death by his wife, Brenda Dennard. Survivors include
his daughter; Susan Nagel of Warner Robins Ga., Sister; Sue (Wayne) Gillis of Pineview, Ga., Nieces; Faith & Wayne Woodruff of Sylvester Ga., Nicole & Jerry Blackwell of Pineview Ga. and several great nieces and nephews, and special friends Sherre Shelton and Drew (Abby) Hammonds.
Clark Funeral Home of Hawkinsville, Ga. is in charge of the arrangements.
Please sign the online register at www.clarkfuneralhawkinsville.com.
View the online memorial for James "Jimmy" Dennard
Published in The Telegraph on Jan. 20, 2020