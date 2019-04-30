James Donald "Jim" Arnett
January 12, 1952 - April 27, 2019
Warner Robins, GA- Mr. James Donald "Jim" Arnett passed away on Saturday, April 27, 2019, at his residence. Although he lived most of his life in Warner Robins, and also spent time living in Mobile, he was born in Frisco City, Alabama, to Johnny and Margaret Norris Arnett.
Jim had a great personality and he loved to laugh. A true family man, he will be remembered for being a devoted son and husband, a great dad, and an even greater "Papa" to his grandkids. In his free time Jim enjoyed the outdoors and spent time fishing and golfing. He also loved to travel and was a fan of cruising. He was an Alabama football fan, but more than anything he loved time spent with his family. Jim worked for several years at Boeing and also for many years in production at the Pabst Blue Ribbon Brewery.
Survivors include his wife, Gayle Evans Arnett, Warner Robins; parents, Johnny and Margaret Arnett, Warner Robins; daughters, Lauren Brady (Greg), and Lacey Jonte (Jeff), all of Warner Robins; grandchildren, Weston, Caeleigh, Rowan, Evelyn, William, and Matilda; and siblings, Johnnie Mack, Jeff (Tammy), and Brenda, also all of Warner Robins.
Visitation with the family will take place from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at McCullough Funeral Home. The funeral will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 in the chapel of McCullough Funeral Home with interment following in Magnolia Park Cemetery. Rev. Jerry Walls and Rev. Dennis Clark will officiate.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to the Heart of Georgia Developmental Disabilities Ministries, 238 Hatcher Road, Warner Robins, GA 31088 or online at www.heartofgeorgiaddm.org.
Visit www.mcculloughfh.com to sign an online registry for the family. McCullough Funeral Home has the honor of handling these arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 30, 2019