James Doyle "Red" Walters
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Doyle "Red" Walters.
March 2, 1946 - March 21, 2019
Macon , GA- James Doyle "Red" Walters, 73, passed away on Thursday, March 21, 2019 surrounded by his family. A Celebration of his life will be held on Monday, March 25, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at Ingleside Baptist Church with Dr. Andy Cook and Dr. Mark Hudgins officiating. The family will greet friends from 10:00 a.m. to service time in the Fellowship Hall at Ingleside Baptist Church. Flowers are accepted or donations may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis TN 38105.
Doyle was born in Ocilla, GA to the late Henry A. and Wilda Templeton Walters. He was preceded in death by his mother-in-law, Melrose Evans, brother, Billie Walters, and sister, Barbara W. Tyson. Doyle was a graduate of the University of Georgia in 1969. He worked for REMAX Cutting Edge for many years. Doyle was a member of Brickyard Golf Course where he enjoyed playing golf. He also enjoyed playing cards, gardening and was known for being frugal. But most of all he was extremely proud of his grandchildren and being active in their sporting events or any activities in which they were involved. He was a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle.
He is survived by his beloved wife of forty three years, Donna Evans Walters of Macon, sons; Thomas Doyle Walters (Shannon Sieffert) of Waterford, MI, William Chad (Rhonda) Walters of Perry, James "Jamie" Doyle (Lea Anne) Walters, Jr. of Macon, grandchildren; Chandler Walters, Anna Walters, Brady Walters, J.D. Walters, Watson Walters, Katie Rose Walters, sisters; Jackie W. Fargo of Tifton, Peggy W. Scheffler of Spring Hill, FL, Joyce W. Carr of Tifton, father-in-law; Rex Evans of Macon, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visit www.maconmp.com to express condolences.
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements.
View the online memorial for James Doyle "Red" Walters
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home
3969 Mercer University Drive
Macon, GA 31204
(478) 477-5737
Published in The Telegraph from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2019