Rev. James E. Collier
Macon, GA- Funeral services for Rev. James E. Collier will be held 11 AM Thursday, September 12, 2019 at New Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church. Rev. Bryant Collier will officiate. Interment services will follow Friday, September 13, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Milledgeville. Rev. Collier, 72, passed away Friday, September 6, 2019.
Survivors includes his wife, Annette Collier; seven children, Jessie Veal, Jeanette Coleman, Betty Perlote, Kelvin (Larisha) Perlote, Yolanda (Rodney) Jones, Leslie Collier and James Collier, Jr.; four sisters; one brothers; twenty grandchildren; twenty one great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
The family may be contacted at 2140 Bayswater Rd., Macon.
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Sept. 11, 2019