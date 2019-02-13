James E. Dixon, Jr.
May 7, 1930 - February 11, 2019
Chester, GA- In the early morning hours of Monday, February 11, 2019, James Edward Dixon, Jr., passed away peacefully at Serenity Place in Dublin. He was 88 years old.
James was born in Tifton, Georgia on May 7, 1930 to the late James E. Dixon, Sr. and Emma Freeman Blackburn. He proudly served his country in the United States Air Force and retired from Civil Service at Robins Air Force Base. James worked with Merc and Arinc, as well, and was privileged to serve as a computer technician for the Apollo 11 Moon Landing at NASA. He loved metal detecting, reading books, and time spent with family. Grace Baptist Church was James' church home.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Shawn Dixon Miller; and brother, Benny E. Dixon.
James's memory will forever be treasured by his loving children, Tanya Rogers (Bill) of Chester, Brian K. Dixon (Kylie) of Point Cook, Victoria, Australia, Erica Barecky of Macon, and Tora Mullen (Jim) of Warner Robins; grandchildren, James I., Tiffany L., and Shelley S. Rogers, Bianca Blackwell, Ricky Miller (Anne), Bonnie, Shamus, and Declan Dixon, Mandy Barecky Sims, and Hannah and Jayden Mullen; great-grandchildren, Chase and Cailee Rogers, Caitlyn Blackwell, Hayden Miller, and Amelia Sims; sister, Glenda Woolston (John) of South Carolina; and brother, Donald C. Dixon (Hazel) of Tallahassee, Florida.
Visitation will be Sunday, February 17, 2019, from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of McCullough Funeral Home. After the service, James will be laid to rest in Magnolia Park Cemetery.
Published in The Telegraph on Feb. 13, 2019