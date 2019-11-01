James E. Shurley Sr.
01/29/1926 - 10/29/2019
Byron, GA- James E. "Pee Wee" Shurley Sr., 93, died Tuesday, October 29, 2019. Family will greet friends from 6:00PM to 8:00PM on Friday, November 1, 2019, at Rooks Funeral Home, 109 West White Road in Byron. Graveside services will be held at 11:00AM on Saturday, November 2, 2019, at Monroe Hills Memorial Gardens, 1001 West Main Street in Forsyth, with Rev. Jeff Grist officiating.
Born in Crawford County to the late Claude Carvin Shurley and Sallie Robertha Arnold Shurley, Mr. Shurley retired from Trio Textile Manufacturing Company in Forsyth and attended Living Hope Church. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and working in his garden. Mr Shurley will be remembered by all who knew him as loving and kind.
Survivors include his children, Adelaide Howard (Jerell) of Perry, James E. "Bubba" Shurley Jr. of Byron, and Jimmy Lee Shurley (Brenda) of Forsyth; grandchildren, Diane Harmon (Ken) of Texas, Michael Rowland (Samantha) of Byron, Jimmy Rowland of Fort Valley, Crystal Martin (Bryan) of Flowery Branch, Daniel Shurley (Dina) of Warner Robins, Heather Shurley of Kentucky; numerous great grandchildren and great great grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, and other family members. He is preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Susie Mae Hester Shurley.
Rooks Funeral Home in Byron is in charge of arrangements.
