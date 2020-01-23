James Earl Boothe
11/20/1949 - 12/11/2019
DANVILLE, GA- James Earl Boothe, 70, passed away December 11, 2019 in Danville, GA.
Family will receive friends and hold a memorial service on Friday January 24, 2020 from 11 am to noon in Reece Funeral Home.
Mr. Boothe was born in Macon, GA, the son of late Arthur Frank Boothe and late Marie Nobles Boothe. He was preceded in death by his brother, Arthur Frank Boothe, Jr.
He is survived by his niece, Angela Boothe Wiles.
Visit www.reecefuneralhomeinc.com to express tributes.
Reece Funeral Home in Jeffersonville has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Jan. 23, 2020