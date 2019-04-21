James Edward Hollis Jr.
February 23, 1934 - April 20, 2019
Macon, Georgia- James Edward Hollis, Jr. 85, of Macon, Georgia passed away Saturday, April 20, 2019. A memorial service will be held Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at 12 noon in Lawrence Drive Baptist Church. Dr. Brad Marchman will officiate. The family will have a visitation on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. till service time in the church.
Born in Macon, he was the son of the late James Edward Hollis Sr. and Mary Elizabeth Huff Hollis. He was a retired comptroller for Colonial Bread Company and had worked for Republic Parking at the BB&T Building in downtown Macon for 20 years.
Mr. Hollis was a member of the Lawrence Drive Baptist Church and the Agape Seniors Group.
He is survived by his wife, Marie Dokes Hollis, Children, Debbie Bullis(Lee) and Terri Ratterree; Brother, Ronnie Hollis Sr. Sisters, Carol Wells (Gordon), and Linda Hunnicutt. Grandchildren, Amber Ratterree, Dale Ratterree, Emily Bullis and Patrick Bullis. Great grandchildren, Sadi Ratterree, Austin Palmer, and Bentley Payton. Several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers the family request donations to the Lawrence Drive Baptist Church, 5774 School Road Macon, Georgia 31216, or to the , .
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 21, 2019