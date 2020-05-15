James Edward Moore
June 16, 1940 - April 20, 2020
Macon, GA- Graveside services will be held on Friday, May 15, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Bibb Mt. Zion Baptist Church Cemetery on Avondale Mill Rd.
Thank you for continuing to practice social distancing while families are grieving the transitioning of their loved ones.
Services entrusted to Bentley & Sons Funeral Home, Macon.
View the online memorial for James Edward Moore
June 16, 1940 - April 20, 2020
Macon, GA- Graveside services will be held on Friday, May 15, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Bibb Mt. Zion Baptist Church Cemetery on Avondale Mill Rd.
Thank you for continuing to practice social distancing while families are grieving the transitioning of their loved ones.
Services entrusted to Bentley & Sons Funeral Home, Macon.
View the online memorial for James Edward Moore
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on May 15, 2020.