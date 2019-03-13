James Ellis
December 4, 1933 - March 8, 2019
Acworth, Georgia
James Grady Ellis
December 4, 1933 – March 8, 2019. Acworth, GA – James G. Ellis, 85, went to be with the Lord on Friday, 03/08/2019. A graveside service will be held for immediate family at a date to be determined. A celebration of James' life will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019 from 2:00 – 5:00 PM at his home. James was born in Oakway, SC to the late Ernest Grady Ellis and Lucy Elwell Ellis. He was one of five children and is preceded in death by three siblings and his wife of 47 years, Ouida Montez Drake Ellis. Survivors include his sister, Montez Boggs of Myrtle Beach, SC, son, Don (Gini) Ellis of Macon, GA, daughter, Jill (Phil) Cook of Acworth, GA, and grandchildren, Todd (Melissa) Cook, Brittany Ellis, Zack (Whitli) Cook and several great grandchildren. James grew up in Seneca, SC and worked at J. P. Stevens Cotton Mill until the mid '60s. He and his family then moved to Smyrna, GA where James worked for Lockheed Industrial Products Aircraft Company, and then finished his career and retired from Nabisco after 20 plus years. James and Montez fulfilled their lifelong dream of owning and living on the lake, having built and moved into their home on Lake Allatoona in Acworth, GA, in November of 1990. James continued to live in their home on the lake after the death of his loving and dedicated wife Montez in 1999, until his death. Georgiafuneralcare.com
