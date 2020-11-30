James Ephraim Anderson Musselwhite
August 18, 1925 - November 27, 2020
Warner Robins , Georgia - James Ephraim Anderson Musselwhite, 95, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, November 27, 2020. A private graveside service will be held on Monday, November 30, 2020 at Centerville Baptist Church. Due to the recent COVID-19 pandemic the graveside service will be live streamed on the Heritage Memorial Funeral Home Facebook page.
James was born on August 18, 1925 to the late Etienne Baker Musselwhite and Ephraim Emmett Musselwhite in Crisp County, Georgia. Jimmie proudly served in the United States Army Air Corp during WWII. After he returned from service, he held many different jobs, always looking for the right fit for him and his family. He found his passion at Robins Air Force Base. He went into electronics. He studied and worked hard to learn by reading all the books they would offer for him to be successful. He became an Electronics Supervisor and earned many awards for his suggestions. These were some of his proudest moments.
Jimmie was a true servant of his Lord and Savior. He attended Centerville Baptist Church and has served as Associational Director of the Rehoboth Baptist Brotherhood. Jimmie could always be found either attending events for the Gideons or working with the Senior Citizens.
In addition to his parents there, awaiting for him at the gates of heaven was his beloved bride of 67 years, Ethelle S. Musselwhite as well as his brothers and sister; Joe, Marion, Nathaniel, and Edith.
Left to cherish his memory is his beloved children, Barbara Ann Carter; Houston, TX., Timothy Lee Musselwhite; Warner Robins, GA., and James David Musselwhite; Birmingham, AL., 6 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren. He is also survived by a host of extended family members and many friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to The Gideon's International.
