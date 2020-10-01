1/1
James F. "Jimmy" Fain
1941 - 2020
February 15, 1941 - September 28, 2020
Macon, GA- James F. "Jimmy" Fain, Sr., 79, passed away on September 28, 2020 after a lengthy illness. Jimmy was born on February 15, 1941 in Byron, GA. He later moved to Macon/Bibb County where he graduated from Willingham High School.
Jimmy was a graduate of John A. Gupton Mortuary School in Nashville, TN. Upon graduating from Mortuary School, he worked for various funeral homes during his career, served as the Deputy Coroner in Bibb County, and in the State of Georgia Medical Examiners Office. He was a lifetime and faithful member of Liberty United Methodist Church and the Rutland Lions Club in Macon.
Jimmy was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Harriet Webb Fain; parents: Hugh and Ruth Meadows Fain and his sister, Mary Jaworski.
Left to cherish his memory are his sons: Jim Fain, Jr. (Tina) of Eatonton and Ron Fain (Rachael) of Kennesaw; sister: Lynda Pierpoint (Bill) of California.
He is also survived by Harriet's children; Laura Behr (Bobby) of Pensacola, FL and Harry Webb (Lyndsay) of Marietta, GA; grandchildren: Aiden Fain, Adison Fain, Ashwin Sinha, Hannah, Andrew, and Matthew Fain, Heidi Behr, Carson Behr and Hannah Webb.
The family would like to thank the staff of Encompass Health Care and his caregiver, Terri Williams.
A visitation for family and friends will be held on Saturday. October 3, 2020 from 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm at Liberty United Methodist Church in Macon, GA with a private family burial immediately following.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Liberty United Methodist Church, 6511 Houston Rd., Macon, GA 31216 or to the Macon Rescue Mission.
Published in The Telegraph on Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Liberty United Methodist Church
