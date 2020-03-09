Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Franklin "Jim" Cone. View Sign Service Information McCullough Funeral Home 417 South Houston Lake Road Warner Robins , GA 31088 (478)-953-1478 Send Flowers Obituary

James Franklin "Jim" Cone

July 3, 1935 - March 6, 2020

Warner Robins, Georgia - James Franklin "Jim" Cone, was born July 3, 1935, in Ft. Pierce, Florida. He went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, March 6, 2020.

Jim served one enlistment in the United States Navy at the close of the Korean War and was stationed at San Diego, California during his enlistment. He also served in the 202nd Air National Guard for several years. A member of the Oakland Baptist Church. He retired from the Warner Robins Post Office as well as from several business ventures in the local area.

He was predeceased by his parents, William H. "Dock" Cone and Alice Hudson Cone of Greenville, Florida; sisters, Delores Cone of Ft. Pierce, Florida; Pauline Crosby of Columbus, Georgia; Estelle Bailey of Lakeland, Georgia; Lucille Hank of Palm Bay, Florida; brothers, William Herbert Cone of Gainesville, Florida; and John H. "Johnny' Cone of Greenville, Florida.

Survivors include his loving wife of 63 years, Earline Jones Cone of Warner Robins, Georgia; daughters, Anita Greenfeder (Terry) Warner Robins, Georgia; Connie Mears (LaMonte) of Perry, Georgia; and Alice Pupek (Mike) of Byron, Georgia; six granddaughters and seven great grandchildren; and sister, Leola Mae Sands of Greenville, Florida; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. A funeral service will immediately follow at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel of McCullough Funeral Home with Reverend Ken Fennell and Reverend Mike Winfree officiating. Jim will be laid to rest at the Zebulon United Methodist Church Cemetery, Banks St., Zebulon, Georgia at 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 10, 2020.

Family may be contacted at the home of Connie Mears, 101 Partridge Trail, Warner Robins, Georgia 31088.

In lieu of flowers, it is requested that donations be made to the Building Fund of Oakland Baptist Church, 1509 Russell Parkway, Warner Robins, Georgia 31088.

