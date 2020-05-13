James Franklin (Trey) Long IIIMarch 17, 1989 - April 25, 2020Nashville, TN- James Franklin (Trey) Long III,31,passed peacefully at his home on April 25, 2020. Trey, born March 17,1989, was a native of Macon, GA. Trey was a 2007 graduate of Windsor Academy where he lettered in golf for five years. He was selected as a member of the All Macon Golf Team and All Middle Georgia Golf Team in 2007. Trey also attended Ole Miss and was a brother of Sigma Chi Epsilon fraternity. He was employed by UPS as an operational supervisor.Survivors include his father James F. Long, Jr. of Macon, mother Lori McCollough (Alan), of Niceville, FL. Four aunts, Sharon McElmurray of Macon, Janice Dunford of Vidalia, Sheri Greene (Joe) of Montgomery, AL and Marianna McKimmon (Jim) of Raleigh, NC along with several cousins.Trey was preceded in death by his grandparents James F. and Margaret Long Sr. of Macon and Thomas and Anna Lendrum of Warner Robins.Due to the current pandemic, a memorial to celebrate Treys life will be held in the near future.