James Franklin Smith, Jr.
June 16, 1958 - August 29, 2019
Macon, GA- James Franklin Smith Jr. ("J"), 61, of Macon, Georgia passed away Thursday, August 29, 2019. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, September 3, 2019 in the Liberty United Methodist Church. Reverend Wayne Anthony will officiate. The family will have a time of visitation on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 from 10:30a.m. till service time in the church.
A complete obituary may be found at www.fairhavenmacon.com
FariHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for James Franklin Smith, Jr.
Published in The Telegraph on Sept. 1, 2019