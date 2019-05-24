MSgt. James Free, USAF (Ret.)
October 19, 1933 - May 22, 2019
Warner Robins , Georgia- James Free, 85, entered into rest on Wednesday, May 22, 2019. Born on October 19, 1933, in Cornelia, Georgia, James was the son of the late John Free and Mary Lou King Free. He proudly served his country in the United States Air Force and lead a distinguished military career for over 20 years before retiring with the rank of Master Sergeant. Upon completing his time in the armed forces, James went to work on Robins Air Force Base as an Avionics Communication Technician. James loved automobiles, collecting model cars, and watching NASCAR. Most of all, James enjoyed simply living his life and spending time with his family and friends, all of whom he loved dearly.
In addition to his parents, James was preceded in death by his siblings, Benjamine Earl, Milton Free, Dennis Free, and Ellene Free Moore.
His memory will forever be treasured by his son, Robert "Bobby" Free; sister, Irogene Franklin; and caregiver and beloved friend, Lynn Day.
Visitation will be Saturday, May 25, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. A funeral service with full military honors will be held immediately following at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 25, 2019, in the chapel of McCullough Funeral Home.
Go to www.mcculloughfh.com to sign the Online Registry for the family. McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements.
View the online memorial for MSgt. James Free, USAF (Ret.)
Published in The Telegraph on May 24, 2019