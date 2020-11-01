James G. "Jim" Maddox, Sr.
09/14/1929 - 10/29/2020
Jeffersonville, GA- James Garland (Jim) Maddox passed away on October 29, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years Theodora Nicas (Teddy) Maddox and by his parents Jesse Garland Maddox and Esther Ann Palmer, and brother Cordell (Grubby) Maddox.
Mr. Maddox is succeeded by his children Angela Maddox (Ricky) Hicks and James G. (Melinda) Maddox, Jr. Grandchildren Harbor Nicole Hicks, Richard Bailey Hicks IV, Christopher James (Rachel) Maddox, Anna Garland Maddox, Austin Davis Maddox; siblings Phyllis Watson, Sidney Maddox and Faye Ann Maddox, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Mr. Maddox was born in LaGrange. GA on September 14, 1929. After graduating from LaGrange High School, he enrolled in classes at Mercer University in Macon where he was a member and secretary of Sigma Nu Social Fraternity. He graduated from Mercer's Walter F. George School of Law in June 1953 with a Bachelor of Laws degree. He served as a First Lieutenant in the US Army before sitting for and passing the State of Georgia Bar Exam in 1955.
He married Theodora Nicas on December 14, 1957. In 1959 he moved his young family to Jeffersonville to open his law practice where, as "Lawyer Maddox," he served his clients for 60 years. He was extremely active in his new hometown. He was a member of Jeffersonville Baptist Church where he at one time taught the older men's Bible study. A long-time member of the Twiggs County Lions Club, he served in various offices including President, being named the 1970 Lion of the Year. He was a founding member of the Jeffersonville Volunteer Department, serving as Chief for 30 years. Mr. Maddox served as the attorney for the Twiggs County Board of Education for 31 years.
In 1965 he was chosen to travel with the International People to People Business & Professional Delegation to Germany, Poland & the Soviet Union. Stepping behind the Iron Curtin he saw firsthand the lies, the misery Communism had inflicted on those nations and their people, vowing to fight for freedom to his dying day.
Mr. Maddox was a member of the Dublin Circuit Bar Association, serving one term as President. In 1970, he was admitted to practice in the Supreme Court of Georgia, where his respectful but colorful pleadings are legendary.
Mr. Maddox spent his last three years at Villa Rose Assisted Living Facility in Byron where he 'held court' every day at mealtime. His stories, encouraging nature and laughter filled the dining room as he helped with legal questions. The family is indebted to the wonderful staff for their love, kindness, care and patience extended to Lawyer Maddox. Thanks also to Encompass Home Health and Hospice.
Funeral services will be held graveside at 2:00 Sunday at the Jeffersonville Cemetery. Visitation will be held immediately following.
In lieu of flowers the family asks for donations to the Jeffersonville Volunteer Fire Department (1316 US-80, Jeffersonville, GA 31044) and/or Jeffersonville Baptist Church (McCrary St, Jeffersonville, GA 31044.)
